Silent War Ep. 6346: US Invades Palestine, 1000s of Dead Babies. Gun Grab, Famine, Fake News Failing
US ‘entering battle’ in Gaza – Hamas.


Some 5,000 US troops took part in an Israeli ground assault on Gaza on Friday, according to Iran’s Tasnim news agency.


US Warplanes Conduct Major Strikes On 'Iranian Proxies' In Syria.


Jealous? NBC Knocks 7 ‘Influential Accounts’ On X Over Israel-Hamas Coverage.


Gov. Ron DeSantis Shuts Down Pro-Palestinian Group ‘Students for Justice in Palestine’ for Aiding Hamas, Violating Florida’s Anti-Terror Laws.


Kamala Harris Calls for Mass Gun Confiscation.


Jamaal Bowman Says He Struck a Deal with Democrat DC Attorney General to Have Fire Alarm Charges Expunged From His Record.


DOJ Rips Family Apart: J6 Political Prisoner Billy Chrestman’s Kids Are Homeless Amid Torture In 33-Month Pretrial Detention.


US Food Insecurity Crisis Erupts: 17 Million Households Starving, Highest In 11 Years.


International Lawyer and Freedom Advocate Reiner Fuellmich Seized by German Government in Mexico.


New York Supreme Court Upholds Ban On COVID Vaccine Mandate For Health Workers.


