THE ARREST OF 45-FANNING THE FLAMES*SMOKE FROM CANADIAN FIRES HITS EUROPE*10K EVACUATE*MAD MAX WORLD

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/Rainmaker1973/status/1667449608149118977 https://twitter.com/SpeakerMcCarthy/status/1666979107681325064?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1666979107681325064%7Ctwgr%5Eae8a9351348371d3e0ae7da49c28ffcccf69724a%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fpolitical%2Ftrump-charges-unsealed-heres-whats-them https://twitter.com/OccupyDemocrats/status/1667274999793852416?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1667274999793852416%7Ctwgr%5E0c671a83f692a6c19da96d4a927fcc30e49d00ee%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5452390%2Fpg1 https://twitter.com/TomFitton/status/1667346448839499776 https://twitter.com/RepMTG/status/1667532616814276613 https://twitter.com/ExtinctionR/status/1667504721404493826 https://twitter.com/GBNEWS/status/1667496451771887616 https://conservativebrief.com/gop-luna-73947/ https://twitter.com/MSNBC/status/1667528389903765504 https://politizoom.com/magas-threaten-civil-war-plan-to-descend-on-miami-tuesday/ https://www.sott.net/article/481122-Sinkhole-swallows-front-end-of-SUV-in-Calgary-Alberta https://www.sott.net/article/481123-Massive-sinkhole-opens-up-near-Scott-Lake-in-Polk-County-Florida https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/10/us/san-francisco-mission-district-shooting/index.html https://twitter.com/SenStabenow/status/1667240892908838930 https://twitter.com/search?q=civil%20war&src=recent_search_click https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3057517/fact-sheet-on-wmd-threat-reduction-efforts-with-ukraine-russia-and-other-former/ https://twitter.com/nnp_uk/status/1667248554757312528 https://twitter.com/frankyclarke/status/1667434632709656576 https://twitter.com/Agent131711/status/1667533827118440451 https://twitter.com/LtTimMcMillan/status/1667487699157098497

