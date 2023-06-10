THE ARREST OF 45-FANNING THE FLAMES*SMOKE FROM CANADIAN FIRES HITS EUROPE*10K EVACUATE*MAD MAX WORLD

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM!
https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934
For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!
To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected]
Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/
Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods!
https://mfoods.shop/eea
We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi
https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our Channels
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
indigoandether
Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy!
https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt
Thank you so much for your support!
https://twitter.com/Rainmaker1973/status/1667449608149118977
https://twitter.com/SpeakerMcCarthy/status/1666979107681325064?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1666979107681325064%7Ctwgr%5Eae8a9351348371d3e0ae7da49c28ffcccf69724a%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fpolitical%2Ftrump-charges-unsealed-heres-whats-them
https://twitter.com/OccupyDemocrats/status/1667274999793852416?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1667274999793852416%7Ctwgr%5E0c671a83f692a6c19da96d4a927fcc30e49d00ee%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5452390%2Fpg1
https://twitter.com/TomFitton/status/1667346448839499776
https://twitter.com/RepMTG/status/1667532616814276613
https://twitter.com/ExtinctionR/status/1667504721404493826
https://twitter.com/GBNEWS/status/1667496451771887616
https://conservativebrief.com/gop-luna-73947/
https://twitter.com/MSNBC/status/1667528389903765504
https://politizoom.com/magas-threaten-civil-war-plan-to-descend-on-miami-tuesday/
https://www.sott.net/article/481122-Sinkhole-swallows-front-end-of-SUV-in-Calgary-Alberta
https://www.sott.net/article/481123-Massive-sinkhole-opens-up-near-Scott-Lake-in-Polk-County-Florida
https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/10/us/san-francisco-mission-district-shooting/index.html
https://twitter.com/SenStabenow/status/1667240892908838930
https://twitter.com/search?q=civil%20war&src=recent_search_click
https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3057517/fact-sheet-on-wmd-threat-reduction-efforts-with-ukraine-russia-and-other-former/
https://twitter.com/nnp_uk/status/1667248554757312528
https://twitter.com/frankyclarke/status/1667434632709656576
https://twitter.com/Agent131711/status/1667533827118440451
https://twitter.com/LtTimMcMillan/status/1667487699157098497
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.