Riccardo Bosi: Live Q&A

Highlights
* Signs we are headed in the right direction.
* There will be a period of military occupation; and a powerful ally will help us save ourselves.
* How many U.S. ships are in Australian waters.
* Why a lot of our politicians look different.
* Central Bank Digital Currency.
* Worldwide scare event/EMP attack.
* Ending the belligerent occupation.
WATCH: The Next Phase Of Operations
The full episode is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | Blacktown Tavern Information Session (26 July 2023)
https://rumble.com/v32su3s-australiaone-party-blacktown-tavern-information-session-26-july-2023.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.