Riccardo Bosi: Live Q&A
Son of the Republic
506 Subscribers
70 views
Published 20 hours ago

Highlights

* Signs we are headed in the right direction.

* There will be a period of military occupation; and a powerful ally will help us save ourselves.

* How many U.S. ships are in Australian waters.

* Why a lot of our politicians look different.

* Central Bank Digital Currency.

* Worldwide scare event/EMP attack.

* Ending the belligerent occupation.


WATCH: The Next Phase Of Operations


The full episode is linked below.


AustraliaOne Party | Blacktown Tavern Information Session (26 July 2023)

https://rumble.com/v32su3s-australiaone-party-blacktown-tavern-information-session-26-july-2023.html

Keywords
libertythe plansovereigntyindependencecloneinflationbioweaponenergy weaponbody doublewhite hatsdigital currencyprecious metalsreal moneycentral banklockdownsound moneybiolabmilitary operationcbdcaustralia oneenergy attacklaw of warriccardo bosibelligerent occupationq team

