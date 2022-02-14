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MUST WATCH! An historic day for Australia. 7 Feb, 2022.
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60 views • February 14, 2022
In 2015 then Senator Bill Heffernan made a speech in front of the Senate Legal Constitutional Affairs Legislation Committee, exposing widespread paedophillia at the top levels of the Australian government and Judiciary.
Quoting a police report that named 28 prominent judges and politicians as paedophiles, including one former PM.
There is now a 90 year suppression order of the release of those names, why?
When the Commissioner was asked why they will not revisit the issue he said, "Because the public will lose confidence in the judiciary"
Every Monday we attend the governor's residence in Brisbane to demand the lifting of the suppression order, today we did it in Canberra at the Governor General's residence.
See Senator Heffernan's speech here - https://youtu.be/13jindxNw28
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Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
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Quoting a police report that named 28 prominent judges and politicians as paedophiles, including one former PM.
There is now a 90 year suppression order of the release of those names, why?
When the Commissioner was asked why they will not revisit the issue he said, "Because the public will lose confidence in the judiciary"
Every Monday we attend the governor's residence in Brisbane to demand the lifting of the suppression order, today we did it in Canberra at the Governor General's residence.
See Senator Heffernan's speech here - https://youtu.be/13jindxNw28
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram -
t.me/RoobsFlyers
Gab - gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
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