Episode 2. USA's Silent Battle: Unraveling the Anti-Cult Network | THE IMPACT

One of the main methods that the enemy of democracy uses nowadays both against you and against the whole world, provoking hatred in societies in various countries and unleashing regional conflicts and global wars, is the method of dehumanization. By deliberately dehumanizing one group of people in the eyes of another, people are turned into haters of their colleagues and neighbors, and even into their potential killers, which is far worse.

Today, a well-coordinated transnational terrorist network operates in the international arena, the purpose of which is to incite hatred both within countries and in the global community by labeling certain groups of people as a “cult” or a “sect” through mass media and information space. The criminal network engaged in this form of information terrorism is the anti-cult movement.

The anti-cult movement includes a number of organizations and individual activists who trigger public persecution of groups which they label as “cults” or “sects”. Based on their subjective biases and arbitrary criteria, anticultists can classify any existing association of people as a “cult” or a “sect”, thus subjecting it to dehumanization and public hatred.

In the course of their hectic activities, representatives of the anti-cult movement gradually endowed the concepts of “cult” and “sect” with an increasingly negative connotation. Due to their activity, today the terms “cult” and “sect” are associated in mass consciousness with such notions as brainwashing, psychological violence, sexual violence, criminal activity, and mass suicide.

It is precisely with the words “cult” and “sect” that massive information terrorism begins nowadays, carried out by anti-cult organizations and their representatives.





