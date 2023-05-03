Create New Account
UNA MUJER CABALGA LA BESTIA: APÉNDICE F: ¿Qué lugar ocupa la tradición?
The Berean Call
Published Yesterday |

Título en inglés: “A Woman Rides the Beast”


El catolicismo romano afirma que se basa, no sólo en la Biblia, sino también en la “tradición” que, supuestamente, se ha transferido desde los apóstoles. Sin embargo, no hay ninguna tradición católica que se remonte hasta los apóstoles. ¡Ni una sola! Las tradiciones católicas surgieron mucho tiempo después de esa época, y la idea de la infalibilidad fue una de las últimas. El concepto de las declaraciones ex cátedra —centrales para sostener la infalibilidad— ni siquiera se había concebido antes del siglo XVI.


