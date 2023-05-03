UNA MUJER CABALGA LA BESTIA: APÉNDICE F: ¿Qué lugar ocupa la tradición?

Título en inglés: “A Woman Rides the Beast”
More in Spanish: https://www.thebereancall.org/spanish
More about Catholicism: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/catholicism
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
El catolicismo romano afirma que se basa, no sólo en la Biblia, sino también en la “tradición” que, supuestamente, se ha transferido desde los apóstoles. Sin embargo, no hay ninguna tradición católica que se remonte hasta los apóstoles. ¡Ni una sola! Las tradiciones católicas surgieron mucho tiempo después de esa época, y la idea de la infalibilidad fue una de las últimas. El concepto de las declaraciones ex cátedra —centrales para sostener la infalibilidad— ni siquiera se había concebido antes del siglo XVI.
Our main website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app
Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.