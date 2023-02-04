EPISODE NO.286 – 2023 (WHAT LIES IN STORE) 🏴‍☠ WPRPN [VfB TRUTH BOMB 💣💣💣💣💣💣💣 STRAFING RUN]

Friday, February 3rd, 2023Episode No.286 – 2023 (What Lies in Store?) Alt. thumbnail: https://www.deviantart.com/vitalik-smile/art/Back-to-the-future-gif-563732775

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨PROJECT VERITAS DISCUSSION 🎙AFTER THE PFIZER FERTILITY 💣 BOMBSHELL 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨

https://www.bitchute.com/video/nLlS3ruHs7ot/

Welcome digital FREEBOOTERS! We’re kicking off Rrrrrr …. 2023 Friday night “Feature “ guest schedule w/ a look at what the NEW YEAR might hold in store.





https://dlive.tv/WPRPN





https://www.twitch.tv/wprpn





https://www.facebook.com/Japhy32/





8pm PST - LA, Vancouver, Seattle, Baja

11pm EST - New York, Toronto, Miami

(Saturday – 1pm Tokyo & Seoul)

Check your local listings

https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/





Opening the lines, while bringing guests and callers on board, from around the world, let us know what both YOUR predictions & concerns are. Along with a few solid speculations of our own, we’ll also likely offer several teasers re: what we’ve “quietly” been pursuing behind the scenes.





Can’t think of anything to talk about?





What major campaigns, or world events, will dominate the NEWS?

How will the NWO media and govt’s function as a whole?

Which stories will the “Mockingbird” MSM FAIL 2 report on?

How will LIFE in your part of the world generally go?

Feel free to call in via SKYPE = (Captain Sinclair) [email protected]





Co-hosts & Guest commentators:

via UTAH, USA - Mr. Anderson52

https://www.minds.com/mranderson52/





New York City, USA - Vinny from Brooklyn

https://www.minds.com/gmno/





Coquitlam, B.C. Canada - Yvon Malefant

https://harpo.ca/





https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1468217802971156496?referrer=PirateRadioNetwork





https://gab.com/WPRPN/posts/109801143737161362





https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=8724724164266613





https://twitter.com/PRPNetwork1/status/1621505956705357826





FREE! SIGN-UP VIA WPRPN™

https://www.wprpn.com/wp-signup.php





https://www.wprpn.com/faqs/





https://www.wprpn.com/show-schedule/





https://t.me/pirateradiopodcasts





PAYPAL - [email protected]

https://teespring.com/stores/wprpn





https://www.patreon.com/WPRPN





OR:

https://www.subscribestar.com/wprpn





CURRENT ARCHIVES:

(be sure to like, SHARE & SUBSCRIBE!)

https://odysee.com/$/search?q=wprpn





https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pirateradiopodcasts/





EARLIER ARCHIVES:

https://archive.org/details/@pirate_radio





http://space-pirate-radio.podomatic.com/rss2.xml





MINDS (CRYPTO) Wallet

0x1ec2ab21b4679676f4a7dc5f6f551463e11801c5





https://mindsgaming.glitch.me/groups/pirate/





https://www.youtube.com/c/PirateRadioPodcasts/videos





Calling ALL CREATIVE web, merch, marketing, engineering, promo, blogging, ART, podcasters & virtual cryptocurrency network developers; plus ANY random number of OTHER potentially valuable applicable and instrumental skill sets.





https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/529176318323990528





https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/663996010787250178





https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/519339342448041984





https://www.facebook.com/groups/PRPN1/





https://www.facebook.com/groups/WPRPN/





https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0





#WPRPN #PirateRadio #Openhouse #FUTURE #Predictions