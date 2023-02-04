Create New Account
EPISODE NO.286 – 2023 (WHAT LIES IN STORE) 🏴‍☠ WPRPN [VfB TRUTH BOMB 💣💣💣💣💣💣💣 STRAFING RUN]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Published 16 days ago |

Friday, February 3rd, 2023Episode No.286 – 2023 (What Lies in Store?) Alt. thumbnail: https://www.deviantart.com/vitalik-smile/art/Back-to-the-future-gif-563732775

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨PROJECT VERITAS DISCUSSION 🎙AFTER THE PFIZER FERTILITY 💣 BOMBSHELL 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nLlS3ruHs7ot/

Welcome digital FREEBOOTERS! We’re kicking off Rrrrrr …. 2023 Friday night “Feature “ guest schedule w/ a look at what the NEW YEAR might hold in store.


https://dlive.tv/WPRPN


https://www.twitch.tv/wprpn


https://www.facebook.com/Japhy32/


8pm PST - LA, Vancouver, Seattle, Baja

11pm EST - New York, Toronto, Miami

(Saturday – 1pm Tokyo & Seoul)

Check your local listings

https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/


Opening the lines, while bringing guests and callers on board, from around the world, let us know what both YOUR predictions & concerns are. Along with a few solid speculations of our own, we’ll also likely offer several teasers re: what we’ve “quietly” been pursuing behind the scenes.


Can’t think of anything to talk about?


What major campaigns, or world events, will dominate the NEWS?

How will the NWO media and govt’s function as a whole?

Which stories will the “Mockingbird” MSM FAIL 2 report on?

How will LIFE in your part of the world generally go?

Feel free to call in via SKYPE = (Captain Sinclair) [email protected]


Co-hosts & Guest commentators:

via UTAH, USA - Mr. Anderson52

https://www.minds.com/mranderson52/


New York City, USA - Vinny from Brooklyn

https://www.minds.com/gmno/


Coquitlam, B.C. Canada - Yvon Malefant

https://harpo.ca/


https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1468217802971156496?referrer=PirateRadioNetwork


https://gab.com/WPRPN/posts/109801143737161362


https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=8724724164266613


https://twitter.com/PRPNetwork1/status/1621505956705357826


FREE! SIGN-UP VIA WPRPN™

https://www.wprpn.com/wp-signup.php


https://www.wprpn.com/faqs/


https://www.wprpn.com/show-schedule/


https://t.me/pirateradiopodcasts


PAYPAL - [email protected]

https://teespring.com/stores/wprpn


https://www.patreon.com/WPRPN


OR:

https://www.subscribestar.com/wprpn


CURRENT ARCHIVES:

(be sure to like, SHARE & SUBSCRIBE!)

https://odysee.com/$/search?q=wprpn


https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pirateradiopodcasts/


EARLIER ARCHIVES:

https://archive.org/details/@pirate_radio


http://space-pirate-radio.podomatic.com/rss2.xml


MINDS (CRYPTO) Wallet

0x1ec2ab21b4679676f4a7dc5f6f551463e11801c5


https://mindsgaming.glitch.me/groups/pirate/


https://www.youtube.com/c/PirateRadioPodcasts/videos


Calling ALL CREATIVE web, merch, marketing, engineering, promo, blogging, ART, podcasters & virtual cryptocurrency network developers; plus ANY random number of OTHER potentially valuable applicable and instrumental skill sets.


https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/529176318323990528


https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/663996010787250178


https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/519339342448041984


https://www.facebook.com/groups/PRPN1/


https://www.facebook.com/groups/WPRPN/


https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0


#WPRPN #PirateRadio #Openhouse #FUTURE #Predictions

Keywords
project veritaswprpnjaphy ryderbustedpfizervfbmr andersonjolly rogerthe robin hoodpirate radioyvon malefant

