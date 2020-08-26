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Why People Love Donald Trump | Vox Day and Stefan Molyneux
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18 views • August 26, 2020
MP3: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3469-why-people-are-divided-over-donald-trump-vox-day-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3468/why-people-are-divided-over-donald-trump-vox-day-and-stefan-molyneux
Why are people so divided over Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump? Vox Day joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the role r/K selection theory explains the different reactions to Donald Trump, the rise of Social Justice Warrior culture and the continued battle for the future of Western Civilization.
"Gene Wars: r/K Selection" Series
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLMNj_r5bccUw40CpD-JYXJyVsDYsj7ITD
Vox Day is a multiple-time Hugo Award nominee who writes epic fantasy as well as non-fiction including “SJWs Always Lie: Taking Down the Thought Police” and “Cuckservative: How "Conservatives" Betrayed America.”
Vox is also a professional game designer and maintains a pair of popular blogs, Vox Popoli and Alpha Game, which averages 3 million pageviews per month.
He is the lead designer of next-generation Wikipedia replacement Infogalactic and also runs Castalia House publishing - which just released Mike Cernovich’s new book “MAGA Mindset.”
Vox Day's Books: http://www.fdrurl.com/vox-day
Vox Day's Blog: http://voxday.blogspot.com
Castalia House: http://www.castaliahouse.com
Infogalactic: https://infogalactic.com
SJWs Always Lie: Taking Down the Thought Police
http://www.fdrurl.com/SJW-Always-Lie
Cuckservative: How "Conservatives" Betrayed America
http://www.fdrurl.com/cuckservative
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3468/why-people-are-divided-over-donald-trump-vox-day-and-stefan-molyneux
Why are people so divided over Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump? Vox Day joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the role r/K selection theory explains the different reactions to Donald Trump, the rise of Social Justice Warrior culture and the continued battle for the future of Western Civilization.
"Gene Wars: r/K Selection" Series
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLMNj_r5bccUw40CpD-JYXJyVsDYsj7ITD
Vox Day is a multiple-time Hugo Award nominee who writes epic fantasy as well as non-fiction including “SJWs Always Lie: Taking Down the Thought Police” and “Cuckservative: How "Conservatives" Betrayed America.”
Vox is also a professional game designer and maintains a pair of popular blogs, Vox Popoli and Alpha Game, which averages 3 million pageviews per month.
He is the lead designer of next-generation Wikipedia replacement Infogalactic and also runs Castalia House publishing - which just released Mike Cernovich’s new book “MAGA Mindset.”
Vox Day's Books: http://www.fdrurl.com/vox-day
Vox Day's Blog: http://voxday.blogspot.com
Castalia House: http://www.castaliahouse.com
Infogalactic: https://infogalactic.com
SJWs Always Lie: Taking Down the Thought Police
http://www.fdrurl.com/SJW-Always-Lie
Cuckservative: How "Conservatives" Betrayed America
http://www.fdrurl.com/cuckservative
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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