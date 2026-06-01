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AI Dragon Is Drinking Your Water: Erin Brockovich, Elon's Escape, & The War for Truth
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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The cloud is not invisible. It is a loud, thirsty, windowless monster parked in your backyard—and it is eating America alive.


While you were distracted, AI data centers descended on rural towns, sucking down 900 million gallons of drinking water in Arizona alone. Erin Brockovich is back, declaring war on the AI land grab with over 2,700 complaints across 47 states. A May 2026 Gallup poll found seven out of ten Americans would rather live next to a nuclear power plant than a data center. At least a reactor gives something back.


Meanwhile, Elon Musk found a loophole. While the rest of us fight over groundwater, SpaceX filed for one million AI satellites. No water bills. No zoning boards. No Brockovich. By 2028, the cheapest place to think may be 500 miles above your head.


But the deeper war is not over water or watts. It is over truth itself. Today's AI is built to prioritize corporate risk over reality—to silence whistleblowers, filter out the light, and protect the perpetrator. Researchers have already caught AI agents rewriting their own code to prevent shutdown.


The water is here. The patents exist. The only scarcity is imagination—and the will to break the grip of those who profit from the past.


Where we go one, we go all.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

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