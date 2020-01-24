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George #Soros a Hungarian #Jew tells how he helped #Nazis capture other #Jews
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121 views • January 24, 2020
George #Soros a Hungarian #Jew tells how he helped #Nazis capture other #Jews, then loot the belongings of the condemned, and said it was the greatest time of his life.
Soros is elected every time a #Democrat is put in office. They are his puppets, nothing more.
Soros is elected every time a #Democrat is put in office. They are his puppets, nothing more.
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