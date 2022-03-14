© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Story of XI JIN PING
Follow
0
Share
Report
14 views • March 14, 2022
Hmm
Part of Xi Jinping’s past
>His dad was a popular revolutionary who was jailed by Mao (evil commie)
>Sister killed by the commies
>As a young man he was Exiled for 6 years
Infiltration not invasion ??
There is a common enemy and Xi has very personal reasons to eliminate the NWO
Part of Xi Jinping’s past
>His dad was a popular revolutionary who was jailed by Mao (evil commie)
>Sister killed by the commies
>As a young man he was Exiled for 6 years
Infiltration not invasion ??
There is a common enemy and Xi has very personal reasons to eliminate the NWO
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.