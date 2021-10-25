1 Speak with God's Authority KEY To Surpass Tyranny The Glory of God

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Read along: Resistance Chicks Blog Spot: 3 Parts: Pt 1a, Pt 1b, Pt 1c
"Speak with God's Authority KEY To Surpass Tyranny The Glory of God"
https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2021/10/speak-with-gods-authority-key-to.html
What most important to the individual and to the Christian is the condition of the Soul. Jesus went to heaven. He sent us his Holy Spirit to give us supernatural power. With that we are lead by God's spirit into the Truth. The Truth sets our mind free from lies that bind our souls. Demonic Oppression. Everyone who believes "something" other than gold and silver in hand real money is held against their will by sin. Demonic oppression. Sin controls and dominates their souls, mind and emotions. Most people are mentally stuck in 8th grade. Why women have weight problems, (puberty: girls tend to physically change causing weight gain), Boys have trouble not lusting after females, or pornography again because of puberty. Jesus said, unless you become like a child 2, 3, 5 years old you can not enter into the Kingdom of heaven. You need that child like faith or "Life", Love, Happiness. Small children are ***growing rapidly*** because of the love, life and happiness with to heal their minds.
Life, Liberty, Pursuit of Happiness. Mankind has rights to live free independent lives. To own land, get married and obey God. We The People obey God by farming the land, multiplying and raising children with the knowledge of God our Father, Savior living within us. Making Mankind more than mere animals because their creator lives in them. Our "CREATOR" Speaking, communicating with us all day long. God, Jesus sharing his love, power and authority with us. God's power and authority over ALL the elements of the earth. God in man helping him take good care of the earth.
LAW AND ORDER:
Convicting men of their sins, crimes so they humble themselves before God. Men must stop sinning, (committing crimes), turn to God and become Saints. In a free society all men must live right, and start doing the right thing. Living as good, clean minded men, Good citizens. Men must be honoring God's power and authority in everyone's life. There is only one law giver and that is God. Men should serve God and His laws only. All laws must submit to God's laws.
This Channel is a "How To": Home school, Grow your own food, gardening,Natural Healing, Read the Bible, Understanding The Declaration of Independence, The laws of Nature and Natures God. Your Rights that come from God, Defending your rights. Understand Law and Justice in a Christian Nation.
Resistance Chicks, Masfaith3, Leah and Michelle, Contact Information Full List on Blogger
https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2020/12/resistance-chicks-masfaith3-leah-and.html
Back-up channel: Created By Divine Design Masfaith3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmxcyrXF7dlJHvnl0wBWXhw?
Resistance Chicks Church https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8Vx3cyQHQ2hEdXSYc5uNIQ/videos
Contact, Social Media & ALL Platforms Info:
Website: resistancechicks
https://www.resistancechicks.com/
sign up for our e-mail for notifications and newsletters
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
LIVE STREAMS:
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks/
Resistance Chicks Blog:
https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com
Blog Isaiah58Minitries:
https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NEBFWg2yNd5o/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/ResistanceChicks
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/resistancechicks
Masfaith3 on Sound Cloud download or listen to original songs: https://soundcloud.com/leah-svensson
JoshWhoTV:
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/5dee32c3cea4b
WEGO Social:
Masfaith3 Created By Divine Design https://wg1wga.com/
Odysee:
@ResistanceChicks https://odysee.com/@ResistanceChicks:e
Rumble:
Resistance Chicks https://rumble.com/c/c-295211
PARLER Leah: @ResistanceChicks
PARLER Michelle: @Masfaith3
Some of our shorter clips can be found and edited by ELTV Reel On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/ELTV Support them on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/eltv_reel
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical, Financial, or legal advice.
persecution strengths Faith,Psalm 37,Wicked,Crypto,Chlorine Dioxide,Righteous,communism,reverse reset,Timothy Dixon,Military protecting crypto,undefeatable,Amanda Grace