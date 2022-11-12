Sudden Adult Death Syndrome: "We've Never Seen These Numbers"

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Steve Kirsch asked Mark Crispin Miller how many of the Sudden Adult Death Syndrome cases he found turned out to be in unvaccinated people. His answer: three.
"So we're talking three out of, I don't know, maybe it's 150 ... People do die from heart attacks; they've been dying from heart attacks before the vaccines rolled out. It's just that we've never seen these numbers."
Full Video: https://rumble.com/v1t0608-the-elephant-in-the-room-vaccine-vs.-covid-fatality-data-breakdown-with-ste.html
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