Sudden Adult Death Syndrome: "We've Never Seen These Numbers"
GalacticStorm
Published 17 days ago
Steve Kirsch asked Mark Crispin Miller how many of the Sudden Adult Death Syndrome cases he found turned out to be in unvaccinated people. His answer: three.

"So we're talking three out of, I don't know, maybe it's 150 ... People do die from heart attacks; they've been dying from heart attacks before the vaccines rolled out. It's just that we've never seen these numbers."

Full Video: https://rumble.com/v1t0608-the-elephant-in-the-room-vaccine-vs.-covid-fatality-data-breakdown-with-ste.html

Upload via https://rumble.com/c/VigilantFox

