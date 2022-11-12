Sudden Adult Death Syndrome: "We've Never Seen These Numbers"

Steve Kirsch asked Mark Crispin Miller how many of the Sudden Adult Death Syndrome cases he found turned out to be in unvaccinated people. His answer: three.
"So we're talking three out of, I don't know, maybe it's 150 ... People do die from heart attacks; they've been dying from heart attacks before the vaccines rolled out. It's just that we've never seen these numbers."
Full Video: https://rumble.com/v1t0608-the-elephant-in-the-room-vaccine-vs.-covid-fatality-data-breakdown-with-ste.html
Upload via https://rumble.com/c/VigilantFox
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.