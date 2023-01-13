WARNING TO US FROM YAH: BECOME AS LITTLE CHILDREN

Reminder To Us from our Father

Matthew 18:3 KJV Bible

“And said, Verily I say unto you, Except ye be converted, and become as little children, ye shall not enter into the kingdom of heaven.”





The famine for truth will increase and most will have to want it like the need for food and water to get it. For us to get things free it usually brings someone else much suffering before it gets to us. This is not how it is in the world. The devil has a satanic agenda in the world when he offers things for free but the carnal and unconverted mind has not the ability to see this.





my email contact is [email protected]