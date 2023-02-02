https://gettr.com/post/p271g4k3481

1/30/2023 Brother Changdao: We had a hard time finding the lawyer to represent Himalaya MOS in its litigation against Sara Lihong Wei Lafrenz. After that, the law firm where the lawyer works not only had their computers hacked, but it also came under investigation. This led them to finally believe we are truly dedicated to taking down the CCP, which has been attempting to destroy our New Federal State of China via the unrestricted lawfare, a war without smoke of gunpowder.

#CCPInfiltrationInUSJudicialSystem #HimalayaMOS #NFSC #WhistleblowersMovement





1/30/2023 长岛哥：好不容易找来的律师在接下香草山诉九指妖的案件后，该律师工作的律所不但电脑被黑而且还被调查，这让他们终于相信我们是真心灭共的；共产党妄图通过一场没有硝烟的司法超限战争来消灭我们新中国联邦

#中共渗透美国司法 #香草山 #新中国联邦 #爆料革命



