Hayley Hodgson: Surviving Two Weeks Inside Australia's COVID Internment Camp

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Hayley Hodgson, 26, moved to Darwin from Melbourne to escape the never-ending lockdowns — only to find herself locked up in a COVID Internment Camp without even having the virus. She’s just returned (thankfully alive) from an illegal 14-day detention at Howard Springs, the 2000-capacity COVID camp outside Darwin. It's considered "The gold standard" by the fascist Australian authorities. In this exclusive interview with Freddie Sayers, she recounted her frightening and dehumanizing experience.
https://unherd.com/thepost/inside-australias-covid-internment-camp/