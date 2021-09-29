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Crisis migratoria en Chile, septiembre 2021. NUEVO ORDEN MUNDIAL. Ministro del interior
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11 views • September 29, 2021
En palabras del ministro del interior Ricardo Delgado, "... en Chile lamentablemente, durante décadas, no tuvimos una legislación adecuada, que se hiciera cargo justamente, del Nuevo Orden Mundial, y también justamente del nuevo destino migratorio que estaba representando Chile..."
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