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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1309 - Tiffany Mogenson - Report on plea deal
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31 views • June 24, 2021
Maney, who was drunk, was clocked going 48mph in a 35 mph zone by police. The officer started to pursue, only to have Maney rapidly accelerate away, causing the officer to end the pursuit almost immediately. Tiffany was stopped at 75th Street and Roe Avenue in Prairie Village,KS, when Maney crashed into the back of her car going 90mph. Tiffany leaves behind a husband and an 8-year-old daughter.
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