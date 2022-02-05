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Hospital Patient Beaten While Sedated: Clergyman Witnessed Assault at St. Mary's
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51 views • February 05, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Tragically, we weren’t in time to save Scott Quiner. But it looks like we were just barely in time to save Charles Hughes. Charles is the West Virginia paramedic who was taken hostage at a hospital for “Covid” despite not even testing positive for the disease. When Charles checked into his new care facility, Dr. Will Spencer noticed that he was severely injured. The bones in his hands were all out of place, dislocated. His elbows were out of joint, his shoulder was injured, there were bruises all over his body. In other words, Charles had been beaten in the hospital, severely. Dr. Will Spencer joins us.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vu2q4k-hospital-patient-beaten-while-sedated-clergyman-witnessed-assault-at-st.-ma.html
Tragically, we weren’t in time to save Scott Quiner. But it looks like we were just barely in time to save Charles Hughes. Charles is the West Virginia paramedic who was taken hostage at a hospital for “Covid” despite not even testing positive for the disease. When Charles checked into his new care facility, Dr. Will Spencer noticed that he was severely injured. The bones in his hands were all out of place, dislocated. His elbows were out of joint, his shoulder was injured, there were bruises all over his body. In other words, Charles had been beaten in the hospital, severely. Dr. Will Spencer joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vu2q4k-hospital-patient-beaten-while-sedated-clergyman-witnessed-assault-at-st.-ma.html
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