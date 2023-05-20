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Del BigTree at the HighWire
May 19, 2023
Less than a year after successfully winning the fight to force Pfizer to release their COVID-19 vaccine trial data that the FDA was attempting to block for 75 years, ICAN’s Lead Counsel, Aaron Siri, Esq., joins Del with a new, updated ruling, and great news about what this ruling means for Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID vaccine trial data.
#AaronSiri #PfizerDataDump #Moderna #VaccineSafety #ICAN #TrialDocuments
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2oqmt6-ican-attorneys-win-against-pfizer-and-moderna.html