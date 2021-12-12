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NFL Hall of Fame athlete killed by J&J VAXX POISON
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693 views • December 12, 2021
Demaryius Thomas, a future NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver, that played for the Denver Broncos, was killed by J&J poison. He was 33 years old.
Top ranked athletes don't just fall over, dead, without a good reason. Here's a good reason for a professional athlete, in peak condition, to suddenly die of cardiac arrest:
COCAINE.
https://savieo.com/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XUve5lAwU9Q
That happened 35 years ago.
People still talk about that.
Now, the vaxxx is killing everyday.
Vaxxx injuries and deaths happen every single day, right out in the open, with millions of people watching.
Multiple times, every single day, in 2021.
Sometimes in the same game.
They just carry on like nothing is wrong. They're lining up to get their boosters right now.
SOURCES:
1. 2 WEST INDIES PLAYERS HAVE STROKES? / HEART ATTACKS? / SOMETHING IN SAME GAME - https://t.me/CoronaImpfschaden/1006
2. 2 GERMAN FOOTBALL PLAYERS, SAME GAME - https://www.otz.de/sport/fussball/regionalliga/fc-carl-zeiss-jena-schrecksekunde-nach-abpfiff-id234010831.html
3. J & J VAXXX AT BRONCOS CAMP - https://twstalker.com/DariusJohnsonTV/status/1428338384771055621
4. J & J VAXXX AT BRONCOS CAMP - https://twstalker.com/Broncos/status/1427702639131758593
5. https://www.tmz.com/2021/12/10/demaryius-thomas-dead-shower-police-report-cardiac-arrest-911/
6 https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/isaiah-harris-teen-heart-attack-pfizer-covid-vaccine/
7. https://thecovidworld.com/sergio-aguero-vaccinated-barcelona-striker-has-severe-heart-condition-doctors-suggest-retirement/
8. https://thecovidblog.com/2021/08/26/francesca-marcon-38-year-old-italian-volleyball-player-develops-pericarditis-after-second-pfizer-mrna-injection-wonders-who-pays-the-price/
9. https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/did-former-nfl-star-wide-receiver
10. 715 REPORTS OF KIDS HAVING VAXXX INDUCED HEART ATTACKS - https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?EVENTS=on&;PAGENO=1&PERPAGE=10&ESORT=NONE&REVERSESORT=&LOWAGE=%286%29&HIGHAGE=%2818%29&WhichAge=range&VAX=%28COVID19%29&VAXTYPES=%28COVID-19%29&VAXMAN=PFIZER%2FBIONTECH&SYMPTOMS=%28Myocardial_depression_%2810069140%29+Myocardial_fibrosis_%2810028594%29+Myocardial_hypoxia_%2810078980%29+Myocardial_infarction_%2810028596%29+Myocardial_ischaemia_%2810028600%29+Myocardial_necrosis_%2810028602%29+Myocardial_necrosis_marker_%2810075210%29+Myocardial_necrosis_marker_increased_%2810075211%29+Myocardial_necrosis_marker_normal_%2810075212%29+Myocardial_oedema_%2810064966%29+Myocardial_reperfusion_injury_%2810051624%29+Myocardial_rupture_%2810028604%29+Myocardial_strain_%2810066954%29+Myocarditis_%2810028606%29%29

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nfldeadvaxxdemaryius thomas
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