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Actual election map shows strong support for President Trump in key battleground states
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144 views • November 12, 2020
While the Democrats and mainstream media are rushing to call the election for Joe Biden, the election is still far from over. One America's Pearson Sharp takes a look at the true election map, revealing a strong path to victory for President Trump.
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