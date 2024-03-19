Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What Prompted A.J. Rice to Write "The Woking Dead"? | with Maryam Henein
channel image
BeeLady For Truth
142 Subscribers
31 views
Published Yesterday

A.J. Rice is CEO of Publius PR, a premier communications firm in Washington D.C. Rice is a brand manager, star-whisperer, and auteur media influencer. Today he joins us to discuss his latest book "The Woking Dead: How Society's Vogue Virus Destroys Our Culture."

Buy the book: https://wokingdeadbook.com/

Or: https://www.amazon.com/Woking-Dead-Societys-Destroys-Culture/dp/1637583680


Follow Maryam:

▶ Subscribe to her Substack: https://maryamhenein.substack.com/

▶ Premium Content (e-books and more): https://maryamhenein.com/premium-content/

▶ Premium Interviews: https://rokfin.com/truthliveshere

▶ Weekly Shows TruthLivesHere Podcast: https://rumble.com/c/MaryamHenein


▶ Support the Show:

https://www.givesendgo.com/MaryamHenein

https://cash.app/$MaryamHenein


▶ WEBSITES:

www.honeycolony.com

www.simplytransformative.com

www.maryamhenein.com


▶ CONTACT:

Twitter: @maryamhenein

Email Maryam: [email protected]

Visit: maryamhenein.com


▶ PROMOTIONAL LINKS:

PREORDER the George Floyd Book https://maryamhenein.com/product/george-floyd-book/

DONATE to the George Floyd Book + Documentary: https://givesendgo.com/MaryamHenein

NEW George Floyd MOVIE https://www.mymoviesplus.com/products/the-real-timeline

Watch Maryam’s UNCENSORED George Floyd Trilogy Package: https://www.beyondmystic.net/product/george-floyd-trilogy-package/


K&E: http://kirkelliottphd.com/MaryamHenein/

Purchase Dr. Zelenko's Z-Stack Here: www.zstacklife.com/HoneyColony

Dr. Group's 6-Day Colon Cleanse: https://www.honeycolony.com/shop/6-day-colon-cleanse/

Global Healing Oxy-Powder: https://www.honeycolony.com/shop/global-healing-center-oxy-powder/

Dr. Group's Harmful Organism Cleanse Kit: https://www.honeycolony.com/shop/harmful-organism-cleanse-kit/

Dr. Group's Body Cleanse Starter Kit: https://www.honeycolony.com/shop/body-cleanse-starter-kit/

ALL Global Healing Products: https://www.honeycolony.com/?s=global+healing

ALIVE WATER: http://www.AliveWaters.Com/discount/ks?redirect=%2F%3Fafmc%3Dks%26utm_campaign%3Dks%26utm_source%3Dleaddyno%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate

Keywords
deadworkingrice

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket