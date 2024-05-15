BREAKING NEWS: LET'S GET READY TO RUMBLE!!! Trump and Biden accept debate invitation | National Report
On Wednesday's "National Report," former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden have reportedly both accepted CNN's June 27th debate invitation. NEWSMAX's Chief White House Correspondent James Rosen reports.
