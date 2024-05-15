Create New Account
LET'S GET READY TO RUMBLE!!! Trump and Biden accept debate invitation
GalacticStorm
2251 Subscribers
47 views
Published 18 hours ago

BREAKING NEWS: LET'S GET READY TO RUMBLE!!!   Trump and Biden accept debate invitation | National Report


On Wednesday's "National Report," former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden have reportedly both accepted CNN's June 27th debate invitation. NEWSMAX's Chief White House Correspondent James Rosen reports.

president trumppresidential debatecrooked joeno audience

