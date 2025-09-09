Putin has seen enough. The blood. The children. The lies. For years, the West mocked the whispers of a satanic cabal. But now the mask is slipping.

At a military parade in Beijing, marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, an open microphone caught what was never meant to be heard. Putin, Xi, and Kim, three men cast as villains by the West, speaking in hushed tones about the unthinkable: child trafficking on a global scale, and the adrenochrome empire that fuels the cabal.

That was the moment the illusion shattered. For Putin, the rumors were confirmed. The horror is real. The network is vast. And it cannot be fought by one nation alone. That’s why he first created the Adrenochrome Task Force, an elite Spetsnaz unit forged to destroy the trade. But even they found the monster too large to slay in isolation.

Tags: Adrenochrome, Adrenochrome Task Force, Putin, Xi, elite pedophilia, elite, pedophilia, depopulation, democide, global elite, globalists, china, russia, north korea, blood, children, child trafficking, satanic cabal, military parade, military, parade, World War II, open microphone, hot mic, cabal, Spetsnaz unit



