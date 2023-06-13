Sen Josh Hawley: "You are at the same time concealing information about serious allegations made against the President of the United States. Even as your institution targets his chief political opponent …
Why would we ever give you the blank check that you want to continue surveilling American citizens in an improper manner?”
https://rumble.com/v2tzaag-sen-josh-hawley-grills-fbi-deputy-director.html
