Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sen Josh Hawley Grills FBI Deputy Director
82 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Sen Josh Hawley: "You are at the same time concealing information about serious allegations made against the President of the United States. Even as your institution targets his chief political opponent …

Why would we ever give you the blank check that you want to continue surveilling American citizens in an improper manner?”

https://rumble.com/v2tzaag-sen-josh-hawley-grills-fbi-deputy-director.html

Keywords
fbidojcover upsenate hearingbiden regimeag merrick garlandsen josh hawley

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket