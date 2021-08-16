© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
8 16 21 The FOOL Buyden needs to RESIGN USWORLD being ripped apart PRAY
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • August 16, 2021
🌿 Be The Best Version of Yourself in 2021 With Tumeric!
😍 Get 51% Off by Clicking Here ➡️ http://agewithawk.com/
———————————
✅ Enjoy The Healthy Aging Support of Collagen 🔥
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ (https://healthwithawk.com/)
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Tension
https://audiojungle.net/item/tension/13692130?_ga=1.11140020.1459550486.1456963053
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine
https://vaxxchoice.com/
Afghan on CNN
https://t.me/MidnightRiderChannel/33050
War Room discusses Afghan
https://t.me/MidnightRiderChannel/33048
France protest
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/23270
Manchester
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/23273
Switzerland
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/23269
Disney star takes em down
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/23244
12 of 13 vax countries a travel risk?
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/23376
Idaho sees increase in cancers
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/23423
12 year old heart attack
https://t.me/darkuniverse09/1640
Biden is not running the US
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/1526
United Airlines forces employee vax
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/1529
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://tinyurl.com/hvv7xr6j
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
😍 Get 51% Off by Clicking Here ➡️ http://agewithawk.com/
———————————
✅ Enjoy The Healthy Aging Support of Collagen 🔥
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ (https://healthwithawk.com/)
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Tension
https://audiojungle.net/item/tension/13692130?_ga=1.11140020.1459550486.1456963053
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine
https://vaxxchoice.com/
Afghan on CNN
https://t.me/MidnightRiderChannel/33050
War Room discusses Afghan
https://t.me/MidnightRiderChannel/33048
France protest
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/23270
Manchester
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/23273
Switzerland
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/23269
Disney star takes em down
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/23244
12 of 13 vax countries a travel risk?
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/23376
Idaho sees increase in cancers
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/23423
12 year old heart attack
https://t.me/darkuniverse09/1640
Biden is not running the US
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/1526
United Airlines forces employee vax
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/1529
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://tinyurl.com/hvv7xr6j
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.