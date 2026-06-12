Putin: Russia Will Escalate Strikes on Enemy Infrastructure to Deter Attacks on Civilian Targets - with a group of SMO heroes

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Putin: Russia Will Escalate Strikes on Enemy Infrastructure to Deter Attacks on Civilian Targets
"We will escalate our strikes on the enemy's infrastructure so as to deter them from attacking our civilian targets" — Putin
The Russian president added that Moscow will pursue this with ever-growing capabilities as the Russian defense industry continues to expand — and that Kiev will fail in its objectives of dividing Russian society or inflicting meaningful economic damage.