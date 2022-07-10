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Silent War Ep. 6235: The USA is Breaking. Musk Wrecks Twitter, +Abortion EO's! VaxKills
Dustin Nemos
Dustin NemosCheckmark Icon
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278 views • July 10, 2022

In this episode of The Silent War:Sri Lanka President To Quit After Palace Stormed By Angry Protesters.


Elon Musk Terminates Deal To Buy Twitter; Board To Pursue Legal Action.


North Carolina Governor Signs Order To Continue Enabling Abortion Access.


Biden Signs Executive Order In Attempt To Safeguard Abortion Access After Flood Of Criticism.


Former Japanese PM Abe Shot Dead During Speech, "Frustrated" Assassin Arrested.


Biden Sold 1 Million Barrels From Strategic Petroleum Reserve To Chinese Firm Hunter Invested In.


Dutch Farmer Protest Update: 16-Year-Old Jouke Freed; Document Reveals Government Plans to Confiscate Farms for Asylum Seekers.


Manhattan DA Charges Bodega Worker with Murder After Stabbing Violent Ex-Con in Self-Defense.


Wisconsin Supreme Court Rules Public Absentee Drop Boxes ILLEGAL!


DOJ Denies FOIA Request on Ray Epps and Why He Was Removed From FBI Most Wanted List.


Netflix star sentenced for child sex offenses.


Dr. Peter McCullough Discusses New Study That Shows Pfizer’s Covid mRNA Vaccines Can MODIFY DNA in the Human Genome (VIDEO.)


Can’t Make This Up: Pfizer Asks Court to Dismiss Whistleblower Lawsuit Because the US Government Was Aware of Vaccine Fraud.


Parents Resist: Only 1.3% Of Eligible Kids Under 5 Have Gotten COVID Vaccine.


Here We Go: New ‘Ninja’ COVID Variant Is ‘The Most Dangerous One Yet.

New Study Contradicts ‘Experts’ – Shows Unvaccinated Adults Found “No increase in Myocarditis and Pericarditis” Following COVID Infection.


Twitter Is In a Terrible Spot … Investors Speaking Out About Company Management Falsifying Records.


Shady Communist China Firm Financially Involved in Biden’s Luxury Camp for Illegal Alien Children in North Carolina; Chinese Took Over School’s Board in 2019.


Hackers have successfully entered Hunter Biden's iCloud account, downloaded 450gigabytes of his data, have shared it via torrent, and are now currently combing through the data and sharing what they find on the various image boards.


The Serapeum:

The Hidden War ep. 3 – The Censored Book of Enoch. Prophecy of Fallen Angels Posing As Aliens (edited)

https://theserapeum.com/the-hidden-war-ep-3-the-censored-book-of-enoch-prophecy-of-fallen-angels-posing-as-aliens/



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https://TheSerapeum.com - Your Archive of The Hidden History of Mankind, and The Mystery Babylon Religion of The Deep State.


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