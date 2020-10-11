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Saturday Live UFO Topics & Vid Analysis - TicTac Fravor Lying? + MUFON cases] - OT Chan Live#325
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1 view • October 11, 2020
#Thirdphaseofmoon #TicTac #MUFON #UFO #ALIENS #UFOs
Topics:
0) Gen Chit Chat (Paul new paranormal touching toe and some recap of past hauntings_
and Update on the MUFON case leaving
a smoke trail.
1) Could David Fravor be lying about witnessing Tic Tac?
why video so short? why no cockpit recordings on his Jet
2) TPOM vids catch up on the BS and fake news they report
3) UFOofinterest viral vids
-Come and join in side chat help figure
out what we are seeing or come to learn about camera tech
and how to be the best UFOLOGIST. knowledge is POWER
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
New SubscribeStar (I would like this used over Patreon now)
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use.
Topics:
0) Gen Chit Chat (Paul new paranormal touching toe and some recap of past hauntings_
and Update on the MUFON case leaving
a smoke trail.
1) Could David Fravor be lying about witnessing Tic Tac?
why video so short? why no cockpit recordings on his Jet
2) TPOM vids catch up on the BS and fake news they report
3) UFOofinterest viral vids
-Come and join in side chat help figure
out what we are seeing or come to learn about camera tech
and how to be the best UFOLOGIST. knowledge is POWER
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
New SubscribeStar (I would like this used over Patreon now)
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use.
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