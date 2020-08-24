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Info - Spagna, un dottore risponde ai giornalisti e demolisce il loro terrorismo mediatico...
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9 views • August 24, 2020
Il servizio televisivo in questione è andato in onda il giorno 13 agosto 2020 sul canale LA1. Il dottore intervistato è Dr. Luis Miguel Benito (dottore in medicina e chirurgia, specialista di area presso l'ospedale Universitario El Escorial di Madrid e direttore sanitario della sua clinica a Segovia).
La bufala del giorno: nuovi contagi a Cremona. Figuraccia di Corriere e Repubblica
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5XdDdsipBc
Come la stampa italiana inganna i lettori
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0N6UzZ1Iiuo
Come i mass media distorcono la realtà
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=drjFPqKgg_U
La RAI lo mostra a Torino... ma lui è in Spagna da anni
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihdDppYjvvQ
Traduzione a cura di Claudia Restivo
La bufala del giorno: nuovi contagi a Cremona. Figuraccia di Corriere e Repubblica
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5XdDdsipBc
Come la stampa italiana inganna i lettori
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0N6UzZ1Iiuo
Come i mass media distorcono la realtà
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=drjFPqKgg_U
La RAI lo mostra a Torino... ma lui è in Spagna da anni
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihdDppYjvvQ
Traduzione a cura di Claudia Restivo
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