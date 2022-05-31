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Canadian PM Trudeau Introduces Bill To Prevent Buying And Selling Handguns
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30 views • May 31, 2022
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau introduced a bill to block the purchase, sale and import of handguns in Canada. MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell speaks to David Hogg, gun safety activist and survivor of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, about the move by Trudeau and how it compares to the lack of legislative action on gun violence in America.
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