Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"China Was Behind It" - Erik Prince Says AT&T Outage Was A Chinese Cyber Attack
channel image
GalacticStorm
2213 Subscribers
Shop now
32 views
Published Yesterday

Patrick Bet-David sits down one-on-one with Blackwater founder Erik Prince as they discuss why Erik is 70% certain the AT&T Outage was a result of a Chinese Cyber Attack.


WATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://bit.ly/49NEKVm

Keywords
cyber attackerik princepatrick bet davidpbd podcast

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket