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1/25/19 #FASB56: EVERYBODY Must Get STONED, TRUMP Opens Gov't #LOCAL$ #DIASPORA
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82 views • January 01, 2021
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1/25/19: Today, Roger Stone was arrested at 6 am by the FBI with live CNN reporters on scene- who sent them? Meanwhile, Taxpayer money is being laundered with FASB56 and an Israeli Rabbi is calling for all "Diaspora Jews" to come "home" to Israel- why?
President Trump calls for 3 week hiatus in the Shutdown:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8wH7JohbHFs
Please read about FASAB56, as broken down by the Master, Katherine Austin Fitts, the woman who discovered the missing 21 trillion in tax payer money:
https://constitution.solari.com/fasab-statement-56-understanding-new-government-financial-accounting-loopholes/
Please subscribe to the Solari Report for every update!
To learn about Roger Stone or donate to his defense fund:
https://www.stonedefensefund.com/
https://www.newswars.com/former-trump-advisor-roger-stone-arrested-as-part-of-mueller-probe/
Rabbi Yuketiel Fish calls for Diaspora Jews to come to Jerusalem:
https://www.jpost.com/Israel-News/Rabbi-Yekutiel-Fish-Lunar-eclipse-sign-Jews-must-leave-Diaspora-577970
Remember to hit the sub and bell tabs! They keep un-subbing and un-notifiying thousands of YAFTV subs!
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1/25/19: Today, Roger Stone was arrested at 6 am by the FBI with live CNN reporters on scene- who sent them? Meanwhile, Taxpayer money is being laundered with FASB56 and an Israeli Rabbi is calling for all "Diaspora Jews" to come "home" to Israel- why?
President Trump calls for 3 week hiatus in the Shutdown:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8wH7JohbHFs
Please read about FASAB56, as broken down by the Master, Katherine Austin Fitts, the woman who discovered the missing 21 trillion in tax payer money:
https://constitution.solari.com/fasab-statement-56-understanding-new-government-financial-accounting-loopholes/
Please subscribe to the Solari Report for every update!
To learn about Roger Stone or donate to his defense fund:
https://www.stonedefensefund.com/
https://www.newswars.com/former-trump-advisor-roger-stone-arrested-as-part-of-mueller-probe/
Rabbi Yuketiel Fish calls for Diaspora Jews to come to Jerusalem:
https://www.jpost.com/Israel-News/Rabbi-Yekutiel-Fish-Lunar-eclipse-sign-Jews-must-leave-Diaspora-577970
Remember to hit the sub and bell tabs! They keep un-subbing and un-notifiying thousands of YAFTV subs!
Thanks to everyone who supports this channel! Your comments, prayers and support keep YAFTV going! I appreciate every thumbs up, sub, news-link and debate! WE ARE FREE!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no long personal msgs here, thx!)
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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