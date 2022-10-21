Create New Account
Roger Reaves - Pablo Escobar and The Medellín Cartel's #1 Drug Smuggler | SRS #038
SHAWN RYAN SHOW | Vigilance Elite

Roger Reaves - Pablo Escobar and The Medellín Cartel's #1 Drug Smuggler | SRS #038

The adventures of Roger Reaves has you sitting on edge as he tells you his vivid memories of smuggling drugs into the U.S. He spanned the globe in passenger planes, fishing boats, 737s, and yachts for Pablo Escobar and the Medellín Cartel and at one point was shot down by Colombian military jets. At the height of his career he had a net worth of $60 Million. It all came crashing down for Mr. Reaves and in total cost him roughly 30 years of his life locked away from his family.

Watch the FULL INTERVIEW here-  https://youtu.be/evMdqS2yKzk 





pablo escobarvigilance eliteshawn ryan showmedellin cartel

