Goal Of Proverbs Club

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There are 31 chapters in Proverbs.
Our daily goal is to read,
from the chapter for the DATE.
For example, on the seventh day of the month, read from Proverbs Chapter 7.
This way, each member will be reading from the same chapter every day.
This will build a Scriptural bond between us.