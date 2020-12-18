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Joe Biden Has Two Options to Decline the Presidency and Neither One is Very Favorable For Him
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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73 views • December 18, 2020
Today Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller told the Pentagon to cease and desist in giving Joe Biden's Transition Team any National Security intelligence updates. Even in light of the recent apparent Russian hack attacks on some Military Assets. Today we also have (as per Donald Trump's September 2018 Foreign Interference on US Elections Executive Order #13848) National Intelligence Head John Ratcliffe's update to the President (and others) - which apparently he is postponing until he get's further intelligence agreement regarding China's involvement. (He had better have it ready by January 20th). Joe Biden is not having a cake walk to the Oval Office by any means. Trump is still largely in charge. We will see what plans are upcoming. Stay vigilant, stay safe.

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Related Links:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-imposing-certain-sanctions-event-foreign-interference-united-states-election/

https://www.dni.gov/index.php/who-we-are/leadership/director-of-national-intelligence

https://www.theepochtimes.com/sidney-powell-trump-could-trigger-2018-executive-order-on-foreign-interference_3616680.html?utm_source=newsnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2020-12-13-4

https://www.distributednews.com/481355.html

https://www.businessinsider.in/politics/world/news/trumps-spy-chief-warns-that-china-is-the-greatest-threat-and-says-the-us-needs-to-brace-for-confrontation/articleshow/79556235.cms

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election-dueling-electors-explain-idUSKBN2712M7
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/will-small-county-northern-mi-key-overturning-nations-election-results-america-find-monday/

Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.

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