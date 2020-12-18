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Joe Biden Has Two Options to Decline the Presidency and Neither One is Very Favorable For Him
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73 views • December 18, 2020
Today Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller told the Pentagon to cease and desist in giving Joe Biden's Transition Team any National Security intelligence updates. Even in light of the recent apparent Russian hack attacks on some Military Assets. Today we also have (as per Donald Trump's September 2018 Foreign Interference on US Elections Executive Order #13848) National Intelligence Head John Ratcliffe's update to the President (and others) - which apparently he is postponing until he get's further intelligence agreement regarding China's involvement. (He had better have it ready by January 20th). Joe Biden is not having a cake walk to the Oval Office by any means. Trump is still largely in charge. We will see what plans are upcoming. Stay vigilant, stay safe.
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Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
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COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER:
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. FAIR USE is a use PERMITTED by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, ''educational'' or personal use tips the balance in favour of FAIR USE.
Related videos:
@GlobalAgenda: JOE BIDEN RE-HIRES 'THE RUNAWAY GENERAL' WHILE HARRISON DEAL RECEIVES THE MICHAEL HASTINGS TREATMENT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vqF292VmD0Uh/
Mitch McConnell to Senators, Forget Trump & Move On | Mo Brooks Has Plan to Help Trump Get Term 2
Brian Craig
https://youtu.be/FFPJQ1jNHB4
Related Links:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-imposing-certain-sanctions-event-foreign-interference-united-states-election/
https://www.dni.gov/index.php/who-we-are/leadership/director-of-national-intelligence
https://www.theepochtimes.com/sidney-powell-trump-could-trigger-2018-executive-order-on-foreign-interference_3616680.html?utm_source=newsnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2020-12-13-4
https://www.distributednews.com/481355.html
https://www.businessinsider.in/politics/world/news/trumps-spy-chief-warns-that-china-is-the-greatest-threat-and-says-the-us-needs-to-brace-for-confrontation/articleshow/79556235.cms
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election-dueling-electors-explain-idUSKBN2712M7
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/will-small-county-northern-mi-key-overturning-nations-election-results-america-find-monday/
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my Social Media Channels and Follow me on Twitter.
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER:
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. FAIR USE is a use PERMITTED by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, ''educational'' or personal use tips the balance in favour of FAIR USE.
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