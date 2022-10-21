CRASH BEGINS

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TNFM WORLD NEWS 20 OCT 2022
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/fragile-treasury-market-is-at-risk-of-large-scale-forced-selling-or-surprise-that-leads-to-breakdown-bofa-says-11666290995 https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2022/10/cause-is-unknown-for-mysterious-gps-outage-that-rerouted-texas-air-traffic/
https://www.servicesaustralia.gov.au/deceased-covid-19-vaccine-recipient-payments-and-funeral-costs-you-can-claim-through-covid-19?context=55953
https://www.9news.com.au/national/australian-bureau-of-statistics-causes-of-death-2021-covid19-suicide-alcohol-induced-death/9dfd827e-d184-42b3-bcb8-d932a13979e1
https://www.voanews.com/a/iran-holds-military-exercises-on-border-amid-tensions-with-azerbaijan-/6799197.html
https://www.businessinsider.com/chinese-scientists-say-theyre-working-on-a-combination-missile-torpedo-2022-10
https://www.malaymail.com/news/world/2022/10/21/brazil-election-authority-ups-anti-disinformation-powers/34851
https://thehill.com/policy/international/3695523-us-military-intercepts-two-russian-bombers-in-alaska-air-defense-zone/
https://polarjournal.ch/en/2022/01/24/construction-start-of-new-russian-vostok-station-in-antarctica/