Health Officials Want Mandatory Vaccines for “Anti-Maskers” and to Publicly Shame and Dox Them!

Press for Truth - 4 Dec 2020



Mandatory vaccines are no longer a “conspiracy theory,” as talk of how they will be implemented is now a part of the mainstream conversation. Of course they’ll say you don’t HAVE to get a vaccine, but you do if you want to go to the hospital, bank, shop for food or go to work … publicly shaming those who refuse to go along with the program is coming next if the Niagara region gets their way!



In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers all the latest Covid-19(84) news while encouraging the viewer to break free from the mainstream and to live your lives as the free human beings that God designed us to be.