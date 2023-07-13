Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Cannabis Jimmy and Andrew Tate and Tucker Carlson. Ok I know - it should be Tucker Carlson, Andrew Tate and then Cannibis Jimmy. Ha Ha Hal. I am so funny - LOL
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
165 Subscribers
27 views
Published Yesterday

Weak Men are the problem

We are right in the middle of Summer here in Medellin Colombia and there are tons of young American and European tourists here visiting this nice city.  The weather is great and it is really safe and modern.  We own and operate a Rustic Bed and Breakfast here in town:  www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com.

Come  on over for a visit .  We would love to meet you.



Keywords
tuckermentate

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket