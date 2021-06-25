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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1356 - Columbia Steak House murder - Hayden is denied parole
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10 views • June 25, 2021
The pair robbed the restaurant, stabbing Clay 51 times, before fleeing with $4,600, setting fire to the building as they did. Clay wrote part of Clarence’s name (who was the restaurant’s busboy) in salad dressing on a cardboard box before he was killed.
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