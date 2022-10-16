Dr. Naomi Wolf Joins Ob-GYN Dr. James Thorp to Discuss the Dangers of the COVID Vaccine to Pregnant Women-Part 3（1）

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53502232
Summary：The placenta calcification is very strong inflammatory response after vaccinated. All the cells that are differentiating and growing are going to be severely abnormal and influenced by the process of inflammation. It's causing the miscarriages, the fetal abnormalities, growth restrictions, death and complications.