© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Le Grand Reset... ou le grand ménage ? | Grande série documentaire sur le phénomène du « Great Reset » Épisode 1
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
127 views • March 14, 2021
Animée par Monsieur K., Le Grand Reset... ou le grand ménage ? est une nouvelle émission co-produite par ERTV et ERFM, avec comme intervenants permanents Alain Soral et Xavier Poussard (rédacteur en chef de la revue politique Faits & Documents). Au fil des émissions, seront invités des spécialistes selon les sujets traités.
Source vidéo :
https://odysee.com/@ERTV:1/Le-Grand-Reset-ou-le-grand-menage-1-great-reset-et-economie:1
Version intégrale + Bonus en VOD :
https://kontrekulture.com/produit/le-grand-reset-ou-le-grand-menage-episode-1-decembre-2020/
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
Mon Linktree
https://linktr.ee/margueriterothe
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
Source vidéo :
https://odysee.com/@ERTV:1/Le-Grand-Reset-ou-le-grand-menage-1-great-reset-et-economie:1
Version intégrale + Bonus en VOD :
https://kontrekulture.com/produit/le-grand-reset-ou-le-grand-menage-episode-1-decembre-2020/
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
Mon Linktree
https://linktr.ee/margueriterothe
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.