Treating a knee dislocation at home
Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft
40 views • 1 day ago

https://treatinginfections.com That is the link to get the full complete video. Especailly good if you are concerned about infection.


This video is one of the most important pieces I’ve done.


I injured my knee in Jiu Jitsu a few weeks ago. In this video I show you what I’m doing to heal it. I’m not sure it’s a full dislocation… I’m not sure wht the correct medical term might be. But it’s definitely not working properly anymore and needs attention.


Poulticing is an ancient medicinal skill that is extremely effective. I’ve used it to treat mastitis (breast infection), conjunctivitis (eye infections), venomous snake bites, lacerations, wounds of all kinds, infected teeth…


The sound therapy for knees is at this link. Don’t let the Russian freak you out.


# 5. KNEE: The only Garyaev Matrix for the Knee Joint is the Complete Restoration of Knees with Sound

