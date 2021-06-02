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'Vaccines' introduce crystals and prions into the brain
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226 views • June 02, 2021
Alex Jones is on the forefront, once again, about the 'vaccines' which are not vaccines, but immune system modifiers that reprogram your body to be drug producing machines through nanobots.
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