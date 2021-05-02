Uk's Captain Tom Moore, (using 100yr olds to milk the Covid)

Captain Tom Moore - reportdly died of pneumonia and then Covid (did not receive Covid Vaccine because he was on penicillin anti-biotics (that's a good excuse to not be forced to get it)Moore held two Guinness World Records: as the fundraiser raising the greatest amount of money in an individual charity walk, and as the oldest person to have a number-one single on the UK charts.How this made it to no 1, is anybody's guess and how he lived to be a 100 is anybody's guess too, with all his ailments,Moore lived with Hannah, her husband, and two grandchildren, in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, from 2008 until his death. He also had two other grandchildren.In 2018, he received treatment from the NHS, fora broken hip,broken rib,punctured lungand other serious injuries,following a fall.He was still recovering from these injuries when he started his fund-raising walk.The same year, he was also treated for skin cancer.In addition, Moore had a hip replacement and two knee replacementsHis great-nephew is a paediatric junior doctor at East Surrey Hospital.[121]In December 2020, Moore and his family took a holiday to Barbados after British Airways paid for his flight.The family of Captain Sir Tom Moore are taking on his famous walking challenge as part of a charity fundraiser on what would have been his 101st birthday. Lots of money in charities, I dare say.