Australia: Tyranny In The Outback; Vigano's 2nd Letter; UK: "Major Incident"; EU/UK News 9/6/2020

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Archbishop Vigano has penned a second letter to moms and dads around the world, urging them to take control of their children's health and education. He warns against government brainwashing in schools and against the rushed pandemic vaccine