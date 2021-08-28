© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Fable of The Ducks & The Hens
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • August 28, 2021
The Fable of the Ducks and the Hens - A Dramatic Saga of Intrigue, Propaganda and Subversion. This 'fable' tells how the naive ducks had their happy lives wrecked by an influx of pushy, scheming (((hens))). A classic saga by George Lincoln Rockwell.
The poor hens need to move in with the ducks, they have nowhere to go! But it is also good to ask the question: Why and from whom where the chickens fleeing? Maybe the one who kicked them out have something to say too.
The poor hens need to move in with the ducks, they have nowhere to go! But it is also good to ask the question: Why and from whom where the chickens fleeing? Maybe the one who kicked them out have something to say too.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.