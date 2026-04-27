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🎵Walking By Myself
wolfburg
wolfburg
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Chicago blues shuffle in A major at 115 BPM, The arrangement features a prominent diatonic harmonica played in second position (D harmonica), delivering gritty, amplified tones with frequent note bends, vibrato, and rhythmic chugging, A clean electric guitar provides rhythmic accompaniment with a classic blues shuffle pattern and occasional lead fills, The bass guitar follows a walking blues line, while the drums maintain a steady shuffle feel with a crisp snare and swinging hi-hats, Male vocals are delivered in a soulful, slightly raspy baritone, following a standard AAB blues structure, The harmonica takes extensive solo passages between vocal lines, utilizing tongue-blocking techniques and rapid trills

[Intro]
[D harmonica in second position, amplified tone with heavy vibrato and bends]
[clean electric guitar shuffle riff, walking bass, swinging drums]

[Verse 1]
[baritone male vocals]
Walking by myself [harmonica fill]
Oh, won't you understand [harmonica fill]
I just want to be a loving man [harmonica solo riff]

[Verse 2]
I love you, yes I love you [harmonica fill]
With all my heart and soul [harmonica fill]
Wouldn't trade you for my weight in gold [harmonica solo riff]

[Chorus]
[harmonica lead melody]
You know I love you [harmonica response]
You know it's true [harmonica response]
Give me all your loving [harmonica response]
One more can I do [harmonica response]

[Verse 3]
Walking by myself [harmonica fill]
Oh, won't you understand [harmonica fill]
I just want to be a loving man [harmonica solo riff]

[Harmonica Solo]
[extended harmonica solo with rapid trills, deep bends, and rhythmic chugging]
[guitar and bass continue shuffle pattern]

[Chorus]
You know I love you [harmonica response]
You know it's true [harmonica response]
Give me all your loving [harmonica response]
One more can I do [harmonica response]

[Verse 4]
I love you, yes I love you [harmonica fill]
With all my heart and soul [harmonica fill]
Wouldn't trade you for my weight in gold [harmonica solo riff]

[Outro]
[harmonica soloing over fading shuffle rhythm]
[final sustained harmonica note with deep vibrato]


Keywords
collapse amidst a smokydark sky filled with real industrial pollution in the foregrounda digital chain or grid overlay partially covers a landscape of seizedbarren farmland
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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