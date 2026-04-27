Chicago blues shuffle in A major at 115 BPM, The arrangement features a prominent diatonic harmonica played in second position (D harmonica), delivering gritty, amplified tones with frequent note bends, vibrato, and rhythmic chugging, A clean electric guitar provides rhythmic accompaniment with a classic blues shuffle pattern and occasional lead fills, The bass guitar follows a walking blues line, while the drums maintain a steady shuffle feel with a crisp snare and swinging hi-hats, Male vocals are delivered in a soulful, slightly raspy baritone, following a standard AAB blues structure, The harmonica takes extensive solo passages between vocal lines, utilizing tongue-blocking techniques and rapid trills

[Intro]

[D harmonica in second position, amplified tone with heavy vibrato and bends]

[clean electric guitar shuffle riff, walking bass, swinging drums]



[Verse 1]

[baritone male vocals]

Walking by myself [harmonica fill]

Oh, won't you understand [harmonica fill]

I just want to be a loving man [harmonica solo riff]



[Verse 2]

I love you, yes I love you [harmonica fill]

With all my heart and soul [harmonica fill]

Wouldn't trade you for my weight in gold [harmonica solo riff]



[Chorus]

[harmonica lead melody]

You know I love you [harmonica response]

You know it's true [harmonica response]

Give me all your loving [harmonica response]

One more can I do [harmonica response]



[Verse 3]

Walking by myself [harmonica fill]

Oh, won't you understand [harmonica fill]

I just want to be a loving man [harmonica solo riff]



[Harmonica Solo]

[extended harmonica solo with rapid trills, deep bends, and rhythmic chugging]

[guitar and bass continue shuffle pattern]



[Chorus]

You know I love you [harmonica response]

You know it's true [harmonica response]

Give me all your loving [harmonica response]

One more can I do [harmonica response]



[Verse 4]

I love you, yes I love you [harmonica fill]

With all my heart and soul [harmonica fill]

Wouldn't trade you for my weight in gold [harmonica solo riff]



[Outro]

[harmonica soloing over fading shuffle rhythm]

[final sustained harmonica note with deep vibrato]





