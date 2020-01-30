How to Get Rid of Dark Skin on Your Neck | Home Remedies to Lighten Dark Neck.1. Potato Juice.Potato has natural bleaching properties, which help you to get rid of dark neck. Apply potato juice on your dark neck skin.2. Aloe vera and Almond oil.Aloe Vera has skin whitening properties, it also moisturize your skin. Almond oil contains vitamins which removes dark spots from your skin.3. Lemon Juice:Lemon juice is another great remedy for dark neck skin. It contains vitamin C and citric acid. Apply lemon juice using a cotton ball on your dark skin.4. Cucumber.Cucumber juice works very effectively to remove dark spot from your neck. Apply cucumber juice on your dark skin of your neck to lighten your dark neck.5. Baking Soda.Baking soda is a natural skin whitener that effectively gets rid of skin pigmentation on the neck.Visit our facebook page:Images Are Licensed Under Creative Common.Disclaimer: The materials and the information contained on Fast Remedy channel are provided for general and educational purposes only and do not constitute any legal, medical or other professional advice on any subject matter. None of the information on our videos is a substitute for a diagnosis and treatment by your health professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider prior to starting any new diet or treatment.Images licensed under CC:pixabayflickrpexels